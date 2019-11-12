Roger Dean announces personal appearances at art exhibition

Roger Dean has announced a string of personal appearances at his current The Gates Of Delirium exhibition taking place at Trading Boundaries in Fletching, East Sussex.

Dean will be in the gallery every Saturday and Sunday from 3-5pm between this weekend and the end of the exhibition on Sunday December 8. The Gates of Delirium exhibition is the largest display of Roger Dean's work seen anywhere in the world. Featuring over 30 paintings around the atmospheric showrooms of Trading Boundaries, in addition to sketches and prints in the dedicated gallery, it provides a unique setting to display his iconic pieces.

(Image credit: Trading Boundaries)

The exhibition features work including the 2019 painting The Gates of Delirium (from the cover of the Yes album Relayer) as well as a new limited edition fine art silkscreen/gicleé print of Relayer.

Trading Boundaries is also staging concerts from Osibisa, for whom Dean created the artwork for their first two albums, on December 6th and Steve Hackett (Dean supplied the artwork for the recent Premonitions: The Charisma Recordings 1975-1983 and Broken Skies Outspread Wings 1984-2006 box sets) on December 7 and 8, offering punters the chance to view the exhibition.

Entry to the exhibition is free during shop opening hours. Further information is available here.