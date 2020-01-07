Rod Stewart to tour with Cheap Trick this summer

Rod Stewart will tour across North America this summer with Cheap Trick in support.

The news has been confirmed by Rolling Stone, who say that the run of shows will get under way at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on July 21 and wrap up at Tinley Park’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 5.

Tickets will go on sale later this week through Stewart’s website and via Cheap Trick’s site.

News of the tour comes with Stewart facing a misdemeanour count of simple battery after allegedly hitting a security guard at a new year party in Florida.

Although Stewart wasn’t arrested on New Year’s Eve, both he and his son Sean have been ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex in early February.

In September last year, Stewart revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, and revealed the news at a benefit show for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation with Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones in the UK.

He told the crowd at the Wentworth Club in Surrey: “Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody.

“I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early."

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick 2020 North American tour

July 21: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 25: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY (without Cheap Trick)

Jul 31: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 05: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Aug 08: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NJ (without Cheap Trick)

Aug 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 14: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 15: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 21: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 22: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 26: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 29: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 30: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 02: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sept 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sept 05: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL