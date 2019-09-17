Rod Stewart reports he’s cancer free after secret two year battle

Rod Stewart has revealed he’s now cancer free after being diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

The Mirror report that Stewart was told he had prostate cancer during a routine checkup – but the vocalist kept the news quiet until Saturday evening, when he played a benefit show for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation with Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones.

He told the crowd at the Wentworth Club in Surrey: “Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody.

“I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests and things."

Stewart added: “Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. If you’re positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face. I mean, I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy – and the good lord looked after me.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Wood underwent keyhole surgery in May 2017 to have a lesion on his lung removed and was given the all clear in March 2018 after months of check ups.

He told The Metro: "If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo.”