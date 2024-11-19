Rod Stewart announces 20-date One Last Time North American tour with Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart has announced a 20-date tour of the US. The North American leg of the One Last Time tour kicks off in Austin, TX, on March 7, and finishes in St. Louis, MO, on August 15. Support at 17 of the shows will be provided by Cheap Trick.

Stewart's One Last Time tour kicked off in Europe in May, and finds the Do You Think I'm Sexy? hitmaker performing songs from throughout his career. Tickets go on general sale general this Friday at 10am local. Tickets for Stewart's upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas are on sale now.

Rick Nielsen & Co., who previously played with Stewart on his 2023 North American tour, were scheduled to play a series of UK shows this year as support to Journey, but the shows were shelved amid the legal wrangling between Journey's Neil Schon and Jonathan Cain.

Rod Stewart One Last Time North American Tour 2025

Mar 07: Austin Moody Center, TX

Jun 14: Lake Tahoe Arena at Harveys, NV^

Jun 15: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amp, CA^

Jul 08: Raleigh Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jul 11: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Jul 12: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann, PA

Jul 15: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPA, NY

Jul 19: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 22: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 25: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT^

Jul 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 29: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 01: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 02: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheater, AL

Aug 05: Brandon Amphitheater, MS

Aug 08: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 12: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 15: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

^Without Cheap Trick

(Image credit: Live Nation)