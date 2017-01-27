Rockin' 1000 take on Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit

Having successfully campaigned to bring Foo Fighters to Italy, the multi-membered Cesena-based band Rockin’ 1000 have released a live version of Nirvana’s classic 1991 single Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Now positioning themselves as the “world’s largest band”, the video has been released to accompany their new live album, That’s Live - Life In Cesena 2016, which also features covers of many classic rock songs including Steppenwolf’s Born To Be Wild, AC/DC’s It’s A Long Way To The Top and Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World. The album was filmed in front of a crowd of 14,000 at Cesena’s Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi stadium, and featured 1200 musicians and singers.

“You can enjoy the seventeen songs of the concert in Cesena into your headphones,” says band leader Fabio Zaffagnini. “When you’re screwing around or when you’re working, when you’re stuck in a traffic jam or while being laid on the couch, where you want, when you want!” Which is convenient.

The album is on sale now.

That’s Live - Life In Cesena 2016 Tracklisting

Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve Come Together – The Beatles Gold on the Ceiling – The Black Keys Born to be Wild – Steppenwolf Jumpin’ Jack Flash – Rolling Stones It’s a Long Way to the Top – AC/DC C’mon Everybody – Eddie Cochran Police on my Back – Clash Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes Blitzkrieg Bop – The Ramones Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana Rebel Rebel – David Bowie People Have the Power – Patti Smith Rockin’ in the Free World – Neil Young Song 2 – Blur Medley (Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze and Foxy Lady; Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir, Moby Dick, Heartbreaker, Communication Breakdown and Whole Lotta Love) Learn to Fly – Foo Fighters

