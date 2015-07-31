1000 Foos fans play for Grohl gig

Dave Grohl has agreed to bring the Foo Fighters to play in Italy after 1000 fans recorded a mass live version of classic track Learn To Fly – and the resulting video went viral.

Over four million people have watched the film, shot in Cesena after musician Fabio Zaffagnini came up with the idea and spent a year making it into a reality.

He says: “Italy is a country where dreams cannot easily come true, but it’s a land of passion and creativity. What we just did was a huge miracle.”

And less than a day after the video was released, Grohl has responded by saying: “Ci vediamo a presto, Cesena” – translation, “See you soon, Cesena.” He’s also posted a self-shot video in which he sends a message with the same sentiment.

The Foos continue to perform despite the mainman having broken his leg in a stage fall last month.

