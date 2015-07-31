Trending

1000 Foos fans play for Grohl gig

By News  

Mainman Dave agrees to bring band to Italy after 4m people view video

Dave Grohl has agreed to bring the Foo Fighters to play in Italy after 1000 fans recorded a mass live version of classic track Learn To Fly – and the resulting video went viral.

Over four million people have watched the film, shot in Cesena after musician Fabio Zaffagnini came up with the idea and spent a year making it into a reality.

He says: “Italy is a country where dreams cannot easily come true, but it’s a land of passion and creativity. What we just did was a huge miracle.”

And less than a day after the video was released, Grohl has responded by saying: “Ci vediamo a presto, Cesena” – translation, “See you soon, Cesena.” He’s also posted a self-shot video in which he sends a message with the same sentiment.

The Foos continue to perform despite the mainman having broken his leg in a stage fall last month.

