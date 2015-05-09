Rock Hall issues ceremony teaser

HBO have issued a teaser for the upcoming Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, which is due to be broadcast on May 30.

Last month’s event in Cleveland saw Green Day, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Ringo Starr, Lou Reed, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Bill Withers inducted.

The 30th annual gala was opened by Jett, who was joined on stage by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl and ex Blackhearts bassist Gary Ryan.

Starr was welcomed into the Hall by his old colleague Paul McCartney while John Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono described the drummer as “the most influential Beatle.”

Green Day were inducted at the first time of asking and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong admitted the nerves almost got the better of him at the event.

He said: “I was freaking out. I was beyond nervous. My wife was like, ‘Why don’t you go over and say hi to so-and-so?’

“I’m like, ‘I can’t get out of my seat right now – I’ve about to have a coronary.’ It was kind of like being at your own wedding and your own funeral.”