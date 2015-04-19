Ringo was most influential Beatle says Yoko

Yoko Ono last night described Ringo Starr as “the most influential Beatle” ahead of his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The drummer was honoured by in his own right alongside Green Day, Lou Reed, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Bill Withers, at the 30th annual ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

Yoko told Rolling Stone: “It means to much to all of us in the Beatles family. John got it, then George got it, then Paul got it – why didn’t they think about Ringo?”

She explained that Starr’s character had made him such an influence. “John would go up and down and all that, but Ringo was always just very gentle. He really believed in peace and love.”

Paul McCartney handled the induction for his old colleague. The drummer joked earlier in the evening: “I’m really just here so that Paul could get a night out.”

Joe Walsh of the Eagles, Starr’s brother-in-law, said: “I’m so glad he’s being honoured. He’s had the singles and the albums – his solo work stacks up to anybody’s.”

Ono added: “It would have been better if George and John were here too.”