Green Day will take their time with 12th album

Billie Joe Armstrong insists Green Day will take as much time as they need over their 12th album – and won’t even commit to releasing it next year.

The band are recovering from being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last month, an event that interrupted a planned year off.

Armstrong tells Rolling Stone: “I’ve got four or five songs right now. I’m going to take it really slow. I’m going to make sure every moment is inspired and that we have something really special to us.”

He adds: “It’s going in the right direction – there’s definitely a great spirit going on. We’re honouring music. We want to make a great album.”

Asked whether the results might appear in 2016 he replies: “I can’t say.”

Green Day performed a warm-up show featuring original drummer John Kiffmeyer before their appearance at the Rock Hall induction in Cleveland, Ohio.

Armstrong says of the ceremony: “I was freaking out. I was beyond nervous. My wife was like, ‘Why don’t you go over and say hi to so-and-so?’

“I’m like, ‘I can’t get out of my seat right now – I’ve about to have a coronary.’ It was kind of like being at your own wedding and your own funeral.”