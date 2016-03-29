Robin Trower announces UK tour

Robin Trower has announced a 13-date UK tour.

The guitarist has lined up the trek in support of his latest studio album Where You Are Going To, which is set for release on May 6 via Manhaton Records.

The record is said to be a continuation of 2015’s Something’s About To Change, with Trower previously saying: “It ranges from rock to funky soul, with some epic blues grooves. The title track is me reflecting on my life and career, and how we have no idea how our lives might unfold.”

Where You Are Going To features Trower on guitars, vocals and bass, with Chris Taggart on drums. It was produced by Livingstone Brown at Studio 91 in Newbury. It’s available for pre-order.

Stevie Nimmo has been confirmed as support across all 13 shows. Tickets are on sale via The Gig Cartel.

Sep 30: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 06: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music Concert Hall

Oct 07: Kendal Brewery Arts

Oct 08: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 10: Gateshead Sage

Oct 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 12: Stockton Arc

Oct 14: Frome Cheese And Grain

Oct 15: Leamington Assembly

Oct 16: Exeter Phoenix

Oct 18: London Islington Assembly Hall

Oct 19: Brighton Concorde 2

Robin Trower Where You Are Going To tracklist