Robin Trower announces UK tour

Robin Trower has announced a 13-date UK tour.
The guitarist has lined up the trek in support of his latest studio album Where You Are Going To, which is set for release on May 6 via Manhaton Records.
The record is said to be a continuation of 2015’s Something’s About To Change, with Trower previously saying: “It ranges from rock to funky soul, with some epic blues grooves. The title track is me reflecting on my life and career, and how we have no idea how our lives might unfold.”
Where You Are Going To features Trower on guitars, vocals and bass, with Chris Taggart on drums. It was produced by Livingstone Brown at Studio 91 in Newbury. It’s available for pre-order.
Stevie Nimmo has been confirmed as support across all 13 shows. Tickets are on sale via The Gig Cartel.
Robin Trower 2016 UK tour dates
Sep 30: Norwich Waterfront
Oct 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 06: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music Concert Hall
Oct 07: Kendal Brewery Arts
Oct 08: Chester Live Rooms
Oct 10: Gateshead Sage
Oct 11: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 12: Stockton Arc
Oct 14: Frome Cheese And Grain
Oct 15: Leamington Assembly
Oct 16: Exeter Phoenix
Oct 18: London Islington Assembly Hall
Oct 19: Brighton Concorde 2
Robin Trower Where You Are Going To tracklist
- When Will The Next Blow Fall
- Where You Are Going To
- Back Where You Belong
- Jigsaw
- The Fruits of Your Desire
- We Will Be Together Someday
- Ain’t No Use To Worry
- In Too Deep
- I’m Holding on to You
- Delusion Sweet Delusion