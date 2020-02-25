Robin Trower announces 2020 European Tour

Robin Trower has announced a tour of The Netherlands, UK and France for April. The 10-date run kicks off on April 15 in Verviers, Belgium, and climaxes in Cleon, France, on the last day of the month.

"It seems such a long time since we have had dates in the UK and Europe and I’m really looking forward to the tour," says Trower. "I am expecting to have a lot of fun. We will be playing some songs from the latest album, Coming Closer To The Day.

"2019 was taken up with the US tour last spring and the remainder of the year recording and finishing the next album. This is due for release toward the end of summer.”

"I’m saying that I’m nearer the end than the beginning,” adds Trower, who is 74. “But that doesn’t scare me. Not at all. If I went tomorrow, I’d feel like I’d been blessed with being able to achieve an incredible amount as a musician."

Tickets are on sale now.

Robin Trower 2020 European Tour

Apr 15: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Apr 16: Breda Mezz, The Netherlands

Apr 17: Weert De Bosuil, The Netherlands

Apr 18: Leeuwarden Centrum Schaaf, The Netherlands

Apr 23: Southampton The Brook, UK

Apr 25: Holmfirth Picturdrome, UK

Apr 26: London Islington Assembly Rooms, UK

Apr 28: Beaumont En Veron Le temps des Crises, France

Apr 29: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France

Apr 30: Cleon La Traverse, France