Robert Ramsay Announces New Solo Album With Clucking Great New Video

Former Tinyfish man Robert Ramsay will release his debut solo album, Confound And Disturb, through Bad Elephant on June 23. In keeping with Ramsay’s idiosyncratic style, he’s announced the release with a bizarre video which seems him clucking the announcement in the manner of a chicken!

“This is a very hard album to describe, but an easy one to fall in love with,” says Bad Elephant boss David Elliott. “Working with Robert has been an interesting ride, to say the least, and the end result is one of the most wholly unique things we’ve ever released. It really must be heard to be believed, and soon you’ll be able to do just that. To quote Robert himself: ‘The stars have been specially aligned for this. So even the Great Old Ones from the depths of space are racing to buy a copy’.”

Confound And Disturb features contributions from Ramsay’s former Tinyfish and Shineback partner Simon Godfrey and Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens. The album features a mix of spoken word and “strange, haunting soundscapes”, with Ramsay adding “a few actual songs”.

Confound And Disturb is released on June 23. It will be available for pre order from the Bad Elephant web store from May 29.