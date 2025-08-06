Robert Plant has paid tribute to Terry "Superlungs" Reid, whose death was announced yesterday. Famously, Reid was approached by Jimmy Page about fronting the New Yardbirds for a short tour, but instead recommended a young Plant. That band, of course, swiftly became Led Zeppelin.

"Terry Reid's enthusiasm and encouragement were incredible back then," says Plant. "Still teenagers, we crashed each others' gigs and crucified Season Of The Witch time and time again. So much fun. So on it. He was all of everything. Such charisma.

"His voice, his range. His songs, capturing that carefree era. Superlungs, indeed. He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline. I listen now to his album The River and shed a tear for my brother in arms."

There are several versions of the story about Reid "turning down Led Zeppelin".

In one, Reid rejects the proposition because the dates clashed with a Doors/Jefferson Airplane tour he was already booked on. In another, he was scheduled to perform in the US with the Rolling Stones, and Jimmy Page was too timid to approach Keith Richards to ask that Reid be allowed to leave. In a third, Reid rejected the offer because Page wouldn't match what he was being paid by the Stones.

Wherever the truth lies, Reid recommended Plant and drummer John Bonham to Page, having shared stages with their pre-Zeppelin band The Band Of Joy on several occasions.

Appearing onstage together in 2004 at The Joint in Los Angeles, where Reid performed every Monday for four years, Plant told the audience, "This man should have had my life… mind you, I’m not sure he’d want it!"

"I wouldn’t mind some of the money!" responded Reid.