Listen to new mix of Ramones track Why Is It Always This Way?

A rough mix of Ramones track Why Is It Always This Way? has been released exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s been taken from the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of their Rocket To Russia album, which will arrive on November 24 via Rhino Records.

The new version will be presented on CD, LP and via digital platforms, along with a deluxe edition box set. It will contain two different mixes of the album: a remastered version of the original and a new 40th Anniversary Tracking Mix by original Rocket To Russia engineer/mixer Ed Stasium.

The collection also includes a number of unreleased studio recordings, plus a previously unissued recording of the band’s concert at Glasgow’s Apollo from December 19, 1977.

Stasium says in the liner notes: “When putting together this new Tracking Mix, I decided to include the versions of I Don’t Care and It’s A Long Way Back To Germany, since they were recorded during the Rocket To Russia sessions at Mediasound, and are completely different takes that have never been heard before.

“Sheena has been omitted, as it was recorded in a totally different session a few months prior, in-between the Leave Home and Rocket To Russia albums.”

The Deluxe Edition will be limited to 15,000 copies worldwide and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the record by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by music writer and co-founder of Creem Magazine, Jaan Uhelszki.

Rocket To Russia is now available for pre-order.

