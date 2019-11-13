Robert Plant has around 40 instrumental ideas for a new album

Robert Plant says he and members of The Sensational Space Shifters have around “40 different instrumental ideas” for a possible new album.

They last worked together on 2017’s Carry Fire record – and in an exclusive interview in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, the vocalist reveals that work on new material could soon be underway.

Asked if there was anything planned recording-wise, Plant replies: “Yeah, there are some things in the air, possibly in Nashville. I’m supposed to be going there in two weeks’ time. There’s nothing going on at all at the moment, but there will be.

“Between The Sensational Space Shifters’ guitarists Justin Adams and Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson and everybody, we’ve got about 40 different instrumental ideas already.

“We work with a guy called Tim Oliver, who’s the studio manager down at Real World, Peter Gabriel’s place, and we can mess about in there. I can spend an afternoon with Tim and really shift styles and stems of music in preparation to shape them as songs.

‘We’ve recorded the last two records with Tim and it’s a great way of doing things. It’s a good combination. We all know where we’re going.”

Plant will also release Digging Deep With Robert Plant on February 28 – a limited edition 7-inch vinyl box set which will feature remastered versions of singles from 30 years of Plant's solo career and ties in with his Digging Deep podcast.

