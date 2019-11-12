Read our exclusive Robert Plant interview: only in Classic Rock, on sale now

It’s been a long time coming, but this month we're delighted to say we managed to collar restless creative spirit Robert Plant for The Classic Rock Interview, in which the music legend takes us through his solo career, his new podcast passion and what he’s up to next.

Elsewhere we hang out with Airbourne in Russia, visit Taylor Hawkins at home, go record shopping with Joe Elliott, remember drumming giant Ginger Baker, and talk to a whole heap of stars to discover their favourite songs from the Rolling Stones.

Issue 269 of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Airbourne

Hot off the back of their best album yet, the Aussie rockers take the “universal

language” of rock’n’roll to Russia.

Rolling Stones

Their greatest songs as chosen by ZZ Top, Jethro Tull, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Marillion, UFO and loads more.

Phil Campbell

The former Motörhead guitarist has been talking about doing a solo album for 20 years. Now it’s finally here, with help from some big-name friends, it shows that Old Lions Still Roar.

Robbie Robertson

“It was a crazy ride, an unbelievable ride. And a dangerous ride…” The Band’s chief sonic architect looks back at their legacy and tells all about his new solo album.

Record Store Challenge: Joe Elliott

We chuck the Def Leppard and Down’N’Outz main man 50 quid and take him record shopping…

Jimi Hendrix

One minute he was unknown, the next was burning through the music world like a comet. In this exclusive extract from Mick Wall’s new book, it’s sex, drugs and rock’n’roll to the max.

Taylor Hawkins

He’s expanded his horizons outside the Foo Fighters with a star-studded solo album. Classic Rock visited him at home, living the dream.

What's on the free CD?

Get Rocked!

“Do you wanna get rocked?” Def Leppard posed the question, and here are 12 tracks from the best new rock bands who’ve responded in style, including Southern Smoke, Hit Dogs, Dramalove, Blind Shapes and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Classic Rock searches for the best new rock photographers of 2020; Mick Fleetwood-hinted Glastonbury headline spot for Mac now looking unlikely; Kurt Cobain’s cardigan sells for over $300,000; Central Bank Of Ireland to issue new €15 coin with image of Phil Lynott… Welcome back Flying Colors, Hootie & The Blowfish and Pretty Maids… Say hello to Imperial Jade and Cellar Door Moon Crow… Say goodbye to Ginger Baker, Barrie Masters, Larry Junstrom…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Focus

Originally a “cabaret song”, reworked as a rock track Sylvia helped pave the way for the band’s rapid rise to fame.

Q&A: Wayne Hussey

The goth figurehead on growing up a Mormon, The Mission, the Sisters Of Mercy, and orchestrating an orgy.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Starcrawler

They’re retro but don’t call them retro, the singer’s rock hero is Ozzy, and if you see them up-close live take wet-wipes.

Reviews

New albums from The Who, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Taylor Hawkins, Quiet Riot, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Pretty Things, Hawklords, Bruce Springsteen… Reissues from Jimi Hendrix, King Crimson, Marillion, Nirvana, Rainbow, Mott The Hoople, The Police, David Bowie… DVDs, films and books on Alice Cooper, Foreigner, Jethro Tull, Flea… Live reviews of Muse, Iron Maiden, The Struts, Alice Cooper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wildhearts…

Buyer’s Guide: Opeth

From death metallers to progressive rock-metal torchbearers, their 25-year evolution is as impressive as it is surprising.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Rick Wakeman, Halestorm, Sweet, Tygers Of Pan Tang and Battle Beast. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Rich Robinson

The Magpie Salute main man on why Rod Stewart, the Stones, Nick Drake, Moby Grape and more are so important to him.

