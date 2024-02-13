Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce extensive North American tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will return to North American stages this summer. The duo, who toured the US last year in support of their Raise The Roof album, have lined 28 dates up in June, August and September.

The Can't Let Go Tour kicks off at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK, on June 2, with the first leg of the tour finishing at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, on June 19. Plant returns to the UK for two dates with Saving Grace in July, before the tour resumes on August 8 at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, MT. The final show will be at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO, on September 1.

Oklahoma rock'n'roller JD McPherson will reprise his role from the Raise The Roof tour, performing as both the opening act and as lead guitarist for Plant and Krauss. The rest of the band will be made up of bassist Dennis Crouch, drummer Jay Bellerose, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keyboards and guitar.

Tickets for the Can’t Let Go Tour will go on-sale at 10am local time on Friday, February 16. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, with more details available from plantkrauss.com.

Robert Plant and Alson Krauss: Can’t Let Go Tour 2024

Jun 02: Tulsa Cain's Ballroom, OK

Jun 04: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO*

Jun 05: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE*

Jun 07: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN*

Jun 08: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI*

Jun 11: Des Moines Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park, IA*

Jun 12: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL*#

Jun 14: Toledo Toledo Zoo & Aquarium: Amphitheater, OH*

Jun 15: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Jun 18: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA*

Jun 19: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA*

Aug 08: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT*

Aug 09: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT*

Aug 11: Edmonton Edmonton Folk Music Festival, AB!

Aug 13: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC*

Aug 14: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC*

Aug 16: Seattle Venue TBD, WA*^

Aug 17: Seattle Venue TBD, WA*^

Aug 19: Eugene The Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR*

Aug 21: Murphy's Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 22: Stanford Frost Amphitheater, CA*

Aug 24: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 25: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA*

Aug 26: Flagstaff Pepsi Amphitheater, AZ*

Aug 28: Santa Fe The Santa Fe Opera, NM*

Aug 29: Santa Fe The Santa Fe Opera, NM*

Aug 31: Colorado Springs Sunset Amphitheater, CO*

Sep 01: Vail Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, CO*

* with JD McPherson

# on-sale April 24

! on-sale June 1

^ on-sale March 25