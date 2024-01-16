Robert Plant announces extensive UK tour with Saving Grace

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced a series of dates with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The folk-rock collective have lined up a run of 17 shows between March and July, kicking off with a date at the Beacon in Bristol on March 13, and climaxing at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on July 24.

The tour includes a visit to London's historic Palladium on March 17, a week before they return to the capital to play at one of Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

Support comes from South Carolina singer/songwriter Taylor McCall, who says, "To have my first international tour to be opening up for an actual legend, in Robert Plant, is a dream come true. The venues we’re playing are absolutely historic and beautiful and I can’t wait to make my own history in them with Robert."

Saving Grace made their live debut in January 2019 with a surprise performance at the Sparc Theatre in Bishop’s Castle, a small town in Shropshire, and followed this with a short run of low-key dates. They last performed in November at the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton, where the band's setlist included covers of songs by Led Zeppelin, Bert Jansch, Moby Grape, Low, Los Lobos and Richard & Linda Thompson.

After the Wolverhampton show, rumours spread that Plant had announced the end of Saving Grace during the gig, but forensic examination of his proclamation seems to suggest that the playful Plant was merely out that it was the group's last performance before Christmas.

“I have to say that in the last couple of three years, give or take … the dark clouds descended and there was more people backstage than there were at the front and we all got very poorly," Plant told the audience. "Apart from that, we’ve been working in between other projects and really got now so in tune with each other that it’s all over. So this is the very last show that we’re going to be doing between now and Saint Nick."

Tickets for Saving Grace's 2024 tour go on sale on Friday a 9am.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian UK tour 2024

Mar 13: Bristol Beacon

Mar 14: Ipswich Regent

Mar 17: London Palladium

Mar 18: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls

Mar 20: Peterborough New Theatre

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Mar 24: London Royal Albert Hall

Mar 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar 27: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 29: Blackburn King Georges Hall

Apr 30: Harrogate Royal Hall

May 01: Stockton Globe

May 03: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

May 04: Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Jul 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Jul 24: Woking New Victoria Theatre