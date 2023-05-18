Robert Fripp and Toyah announce Rock Party tour

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Toyah Wilcox promises "an uplifting party of a show" with husband Robert Fripp on September and October live dates

Robert Fripp & Toyah
(Image credit: Press)

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Wilcox have announced live dates for September and October, on the back of their series of YouTube Sunday Lunch broadcasts, which have now been viewed by over 111 million viewers.

Toyah & Robert’s Rock Party will see the pair, backed by Toyah’s full ‘Posh Pop’ band for an evening of rock classics that will include Toyah hits It’s A Mystery and I Want To Be Free, plus a wide array of songs they've covered on Sunday Lunch, including Heroes, Rebel Yell, Slave To The Rhythm, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more.

"We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK," says Toyah. "This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!"

You can see the dates and ticket information below.

Robert Fripp & Toyah

(Image credit: Press)

Robert & Toyah Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 Tour dates

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli
Oct 1: Cheltenham Town Hall
Oct 7: Harrogate Town Hall
Oct 8: Whitley Bay Town House
Oct 9: Manchester Salford Lowery
Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall
Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 20: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 21: London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Oct 25: Buxton Opera House
Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre
Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.