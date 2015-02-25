Ford feels Justified with Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph

Robben Ford has launched an exclusive stream of his track Justified, featuring guests Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph.

It’s taken from upcoming album Into The Sun, to be released via Mascot Label Group on March 30, also including guest spots with Warren Haynes, Sonny Landreth and Tyler Bryant.

Ford recently explained: “The rule was to have no lid on things. I’ve worked very hard to master my craft as a musician and a songwriter – but other than relying on my strengths in those areas, I made sure there was room for new ideas and everything my collaborators brought to the music.

“When you’re open to different concepts and approaches, the most beautiful things can happen.”

Into The Sun is available for pre-order now. Ford plays London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 29, followed by a run of European shows.

Tracklist