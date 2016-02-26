Rob Zombie releases UFO lyric promo

Rob Zombie has released an lyric video for his track Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A UFO.

It features on his upcoming sixth album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – out on April 29.

Zombie said of the follow-up to Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor: “This album is the best thing we’ve done to date, and we can’t wait to share it with you. We mean it. It’s the most fucked-up thing we’ve ever done.

“We spent so much time putting this monster together and it’s been worth it because this thing is about to explode. And if you don’t believe how fucked up this album is, take a look at the tracklist. Shit gets weird.”

He’ll hit the road across North America with Korn and In This Moment this summer. An initial list of dates has been released, with more to be confirmed in due course.

Rob Zombie The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser tracklist

The Last Of The Demons Defeated Satanic Cyanide! The Killer Rocks On! The Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A U.F.O. A Hearse Overturns With The Coffin Bursting Open The Hideous Exhibitions Of A Dedicated Gore Whore Medication For The Melancholy In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High Super-Doom-Hex-Gloom Part One In The Bone Pile Get Your Boots On! That’s The End Of Rock And Roll Wurdalak

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, NY

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA