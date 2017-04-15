Rob Reed To Release Sanctuary Live and David Bedford EP

Magenta mainman Rob Reed will release the live CD and DVD of his Sanctuary music project on June 3.

Recorded at Peter Gabriel’s studios in October 2016 and shot on 15 cameras, it captures Reed and his band, which featured Magenta guitarist Chris Fry and singer Christina Booth, performing both Sanctuary albums as well as Reed’s cover of Willow’s Dance from The Wicker Man.

At the same time Reed will also release Variations On Themes By David Bedford. “I’ve been working with David’s family as part of this years celebrations of David’s work, he would have been 80 this year,” Reed told Prog of the composer and musician who orchestrated Mike Odlfield’s Tubular Bells. “So I have recorded an EP of re-workings of some of his work. Sid Smith has written the sleeve notes, and Tom Newman has mixed it, and it features appearances from Terry Oldfield and Les Penning. I think his work it a little over shadowed by Mikes, even though he had a massive influence on Oldfield’s work.”

Reed will also perform Sanctuary live once more on June 3 at the Parabola Arts Centre in Cheltenham. Tickets are available from the Magenta website.