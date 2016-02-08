Rob Reed eyes April Sanctuary II release

Rob Reed says he’s hoping to release his latest solo album in April.

The Magenta mastermind is currently in the final stages of mixing and mastering Sanctuary II, which will feature drummer Simon Phillips.

Reed say: “I was working on Sanctuary II and wanted to introduce something new as I had avoided drums on the first album. I approached Simon to see if he would be up for playing – after hearing the demos he kindly agreed.

“Simon has featured on some of my favourite albums – Crises by Mike Oldfield and White City by Pete Townshend, alongside his solo work and also with Toto.”

Reed reports the collaboration was a “dream come true” and adds: “The best thing was, we all know he can play the tricky stuff but it was amazing that he knew when to hold back and let the music breath, this just comes with experience.

“I can’t wait for everybody to hear the Simon’s contribution.”

Sanctuary was originally launched in 2014 and was Reed’s personal tribute to Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells and saw him playing all the instruments himself.