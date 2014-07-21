Rob Reed launches solo album

Rob Reed has released another teaser clip from his solo album Sanctuary, on sale today.

The new clip features the vocals of Angharad Brinn, who also appeared on Reed’s award-winning Kompendium album Beneath The Waves.

The Magenta mastermind devised the work as an entirely one-man project, and planned it as his personal version of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells.

He recently told Prog: “I wanted to play all the instruments, and for them all to be real – no synthesisers. The next four weeks were a bit of a blur as the music just came out. It turned out to be the most enjoyable album I’ve made.”

Sanctuary is available now via Tigermoth Records. Reed appears in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.