Rival State detail summer shows

Rival State have announced they’ll play seven dates across the UK next month.

The London-based New Zealand outfit will headline several dates and will also join Young Guns in Newcastle on July 11 and Fearless Vampire Killers in Bicester on July 17.

The gigs are in support of their Gutter Mouth EP which has just been released. The shows will follow their appearance at this weekend’s British Summer Time Festival at London’s Hyde Park and come on the back of their performance at Download earlier this month.

Gutter Mouth is available via iTunes and Amazon.

RIVAL STATE UK TOUR

Jun 26: London British Summer Time Festival

Jul 07: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jul 08: Hull The Adelphi

Jul 09: Huddersfield The Parish

Jul 10: York The Duchess

Jul 11: Newcastle Think Tank (with Young Guns)

Jul 12: Birmingham The Rainbow Courtyard

Jul 17: Bicester Courtyard Youth Arts Centre (with Fearless Vampire Killers)