Rival Sons forced to stop show

Rival Sons were last night forced to stop the final show of their UK tour after two songs.

Frontman Jay Buchanan, who’d been feeling ill all day, told his bandmates he was unable to continue the concert at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

The Californian outfit are now heading home – but they’ve apologised to fans and asked them to keep hold of their ticket stubs, which will be valid for a rescheduled show to be announced soon.

Guitarist Scott Holiday says: “We couldn’t be more disappointed – it’s the first time we’ve ever had to do this. We offer our extreme apologies.

“Jay was at an extreme deficit; just not well. He was completely unable to continue, or we would have. All we can say is we’re already working on making it up to you, Norwich.”

Rival Sons had been on the road with Blues Pills in support of fifth record Great Western Valkyrie – named album of the year by Classic Rock. They release their single Good Things next month and return to the UK in March:

Mar 28: Leeds Academy

Mar 29: Liverpool Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow Academy

Apr 01: London Roundhouse

Apr 03: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 04: Southampton Guildhall