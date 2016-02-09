Rick Wakeman To Record Brand New Extended King Arthur...

Rick Wakeman is re-recording his classic album The Myths & Legends Of King Arthur and The Knights Of The Round Table, partnering with direct-to-fan company PledgeMusic and making available the opportunity to pre-order the new album.

Says Wakeman, “It has always been in my mind to re-record and once again perform an extended version of King Arthur…, as it has only ever been performed three times in the UK. I am delighted to now have the opportunity to do this and especially so with the help of the fans and my campaign on PledgeMusic. And if all goes well, maybe one day put it back on ice! In the meantime, I’m Iooking forward to the première performance at the O2 in London on June 19th as part of the Stone Free Festival.”

Back in 1975 what you could squeeze musically onto a single vinyl disc was understandably inhibiting and so with this re-recording, (with full symphony orchestra, choir, band and vocalists), there will be all the original music and an additional 5 new compositions, all in the style of the original recording.

Through PledgeMusic, fans can also access special and exclusive offers including signed vinyl, CDs, posters and memorabilia (including limited edition reprints of the original King Arthur Wembley programme, repros of the famous Arthur tee-shirt), an opportunity to visit Rick in the studio during the orchestral recording sessions, attend a very special launch party on the album’s release and also get recording updates, bonus content, video clips and much more. All are now available to sign up for on Rick’s PledgeMusic website campaign page.

Rick will be appearing at Stone Free Festival at London’s O2 on Thursday June 19, along with Steve Hackett and Marillion. Yesterday, both young British prog acts Haken and Messenger were added to the bill, along with a performance of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Symphonic. Tickets for the two-day event, which also features Alice Cooper, The Darkness, Blackberry Smoke, Therapy? and Michael Monroe are on sale now.