Rick Wakeman graces the front cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

It's Rick Wakeman on the front cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today.

Rick discusses his upcoming album, the very proggy The Red Planet, how life has been treating him during lockdown and what really happened with Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and him in ARW. Plus. Rick claims his new album is 'Prog. With a capital P' (he's not wrong either!) so we've trawled through his impressive back catalogue - there's enough albums - to pick out the real prog rock gems.

Before we divulge what's in the rest of the issue, some information on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog during the current Covid-19 crisis.

* Prog is on sale in the UK in shops that remain open such as supermarkets and newsagents. As of Monday June 15 most shops will be open in the UK (with social distancing), so you should have far more options on the high street.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £1.78 an issue. And also from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from MyFavouriteMagazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual.

* Subscriptions. Please note that we are not accepting new orders on print and bundle subscriptions outside of the UK due to Covid-19 logistical issues. We hope to be able to offer this again soon. Please check for details. Single issue magazine orders are not affected by this. UK subscriptions available here.

The postal services in the UK is working, although still affected by some inevitable delays in some areas. Please be patient.

Also in Prog 110...

Haken - the Uk prog metallers tell us all about new album Virus; the story of The Cockroach King

Fairport Convention - founding member Simon Nicoll look back at a career stretching over 50 years of melding folk, rock and prog and more

Kansas - the US prog rockers are back with a great new album The Absence Of Presence

Robert Fripp - friends and colleagues lift the lid on what the mercurial King Crimson mainman is really like

Caravan - a look at how the Canterbury legends made their 1970 masterpiece In The Land Of Grey And Pink

Caligula's Horse - fast rising Australian prog rockers keep the momentum going with excellent new album Rise Radiant

Glass Hammer - the US proggers battle both adversity AND Covid-19 to get new album Dreaming City out to fans

The Lickerish Quartet - three quarters of Jellyfish reunite and create a wonderfully colourful sound

Coldbones - The UK post-rockers create great sounds with new album The Cataclysm

Three Colours Dark - former Karanataka members Rachel Cohen and Jonathan Edwards reunite

Prog's Most Influential Albums - not the greatest prog albums of all time maybe, but cedrtainly the ones that have had the most impact

Martin Grech - 18 years ago he exploded on the scene as a teenager. Now the mercurial musician is back with another stunning collection of sounds

Kavus Torabi - the Knifeworld and Gong frontman lives in a prog world full of King Crimson and Neil's Heavy Concept Album. Heavy maaan!

Plus album reviews from Haken, Tangerine Dream, Moody Blues, Devin Townsend, Airbag, Nick D'Virgilio, Goldray, Kansas, Hedvig Mollestad, Gandalf's Fist, Peter Gabriel, AA Williams and more...

And music from Chimpan A, Lazertuth, Gandalf's Fist, Suns Of The Tundra, Last Flight To Pluto and more on the free CD.