Rick Wakeman announces Live At The London Palladium release

Rick Wakeman has announced he will release a special four-disc CD recording of this February's two performances at London's prestigious Palladium Theatre, through his own Fragile label in partnership with Esoteric Recordings.

Live at the London Palladium 2023 features the concerts in their entirety with Wakeman, the English Rock Ensemble and the English Chamber Choir. The two evenings saw Wakeman performing his own The Six Wives of Henry VIII, The Myths and Legends Of King Arthur and the Knights Of The Round Table and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and a set of classic Yes material.

On the two evening's Wakeman was accompanied by his long-standing band, the English Rock Ensemble - featuring Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Hayley Sanderson (vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals) – and the English Chamber Choir, conducted by Guy Protheroe, with recorded narration by famous actors Peter Egan and Ian Lavender.

The Yes section of the performances featured the premiere of The Yes Suite, a Wakeman-penned medley featuring instantly recognisable themes taken from Yes music.

Wakeman will take his Return Of The Caped Crusader show back out on the road in February. The evening will feature the Yes and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth set performed at the Palladium in February.