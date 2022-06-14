Rick Wakeman announces his Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour

Rick Wakeman CBE has announced his UK Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour dates for November and December, which you can see below.
The tour sees Wakeman visit some cities of the UK that he hasn’t visited for several years, and will feature music taken from Wakeman's work as keyboard player in legendary prog rock band Yes through to his solo career and session work, plus covers given an unexpected twist and festive tunes uniquely rearranged Wakeman style, performed on grand piano and electric keyboards. And of course all punctuated with that unique Wakeman sense of humour.
“I love Christmas,” says Rick. “It’s just as well, as this will be my 74th Christmas. I will admit that I don’t remember 1949, 1950, 1951 and 1952 very well, but after that, little bits of memory start to trickle back. I’m hoping this will be my best Christmas ever, but if not – well, there’s always next year!”
Rick Wakeman Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour dates:
Nov 24: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre
Nov 27: Dartford Orchard Theatre
Nov 29: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Nov 30: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Dec 2: Poole Lighthouse
Dec 3: Bath Forum
Dec 4: Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre
Dec 5: Swansea Grand Theatre
Dec 6: Cheltenham Town Hall
Dec 8: Birmingham Town Hall
Dec 10: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Dec 11: Stoke Victoria Hall
Dec 13: York Barbican
Dec 14: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Dec 16: Buxton Opera House
Dec 17: Ipswich Corn Exchange
Dec 21: Worthing Assembly Hall