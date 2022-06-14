Rick Wakeman announces his Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour

Rick Wakeman CBE has announced his UK Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour dates for November and December, which you can see below.

The tour sees Wakeman visit some cities of the UK that he hasn’t visited for several years, and will feature music taken from Wakeman's work as keyboard player in legendary prog rock band Yes through to his solo career and session work, plus covers given an unexpected twist and festive tunes uniquely rearranged Wakeman style, performed on grand piano and electric keyboards. And of course all punctuated with that unique Wakeman sense of humour.

“I love Christmas,” says Rick. “It’s just as well, as this will be my 74th Christmas. I will admit that I don’t remember 1949, 1950, 1951 and 1952 very well, but after that, little bits of memory start to trickle back. I’m hoping this will be my best Christmas ever, but if not – well, there’s always next year!”

Rick Wakeman Grumpy Christmas Stocking Tour dates:

Nov 24: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

Nov 27: Dartford Orchard Theatre

Nov 29: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Nov 30: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Dec 2: Poole Lighthouse

Dec 3: Bath Forum

Dec 4: Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre

Dec 5: Swansea Grand Theatre

Dec 6: Cheltenham Town Hall

Dec 8: Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 10: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 11: Stoke Victoria Hall

Dec 13: York Barbican

Dec 14: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 16: Buxton Opera House

Dec 17: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Dec 21: Worthing Assembly Hall

