Rick Wakeman announces charity Saving Strays At Christmas concert

Rick Wakeman has announced special charity concerts, Saving Strays At Christmas with Rick Wakeman and Friends', which will raise money for the Saving Strays charity, which is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of stray and abandoned dogs across Europe and the UK, and of which Wakeman is a patron.

The concert takes place at the St. Mary Le Tower Church in Ipswich on Saturday December 23. Anyone who follows Wakeman on X (formerly known as Twitter) will know he is very much a lover of animals, especially dogs, and often posts against animal cruelty.

"Xmas is coming! I'm looking forward to the Saving Strays concerts very much and also looking forward to the 2 November one man shows at Lytham St Annes and my December show at Hunstanton," says Wakeman. "If all goes well the plan is for one every year... so here's hoping it goes well!"

"We've had two wonderful dogs from this charity as well as one from another charity. Thye are the most lovable, kind digs you could ever wish to meet."

Appearing with Wakeman are actor Peter Egan, whi has previously appeared on satge at similar shows with Wakeman, comedy music troup Triple Cream, singer songwriter Mim Grey and newcomer Nicola Olsen, as well as the Choir of St. Mary Le Tower.

A similar concert takes place at Guildford Cathedral on Friday November 24, also featuring Egan, Triple Cream, Grey and Owen. Wakeman also plays piano concerts at Lytham St. Anne's Lowther Pavilion Theatre on November 10 and 11 and Hunstanton Princess Theatre on December 7.

Get Ipswich tickets.

Get Guildford tickets.