Rick and Oliver Wakeman, Gordon Giltrap and more line up for charity concert

Rick and Oliver Wakeman are unitng along with Gordon Giltrap and singer singwriter Carrie Martin for a charity concert in June to riase money for a Tewkesbury special school and theatre.

This year's Mile Of Roses concert will take place at the Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury on June 22 from 7.30pm and will rase money for both the theatre and for the Milestone School. It follows last year's sold-out The ‘Other’ Coronation Concert, which was also a charity fundraiser for the shool and theatre.

"We should do this again" said Rick Wakeman as he, his son Oliver, Gordon Giltrap and Carrie Martin took to the stage to thunderous applause at the conclusion of last years charity concert. And so Rick Wakeman will again team up with the other three artists for this year's event.

"Be prepared for another evening of breathtaking virtuosity, great stories and beautiful songs," says Oliver. "However, this time the artists will perform their own set of material from their retrospective careers but there will also be occasional appearances in each other's sets throughout the show to create a truly unique one off concert.

