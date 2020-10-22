Rïcïnn to live stream her brand new album tonight

Experimental French vocalist/composer Rïcïnn (Laure Le Prunenec) will host a YouTube listening party to stream new album Nereïd ahead of its release, and will be online to chat with fans, tonight at 8pm BST/21:00 CEST/3pm EDT.

"I am very pleased to invite you to Nereïd's listening party," says Rïcïnn. "We will listen to the album in its entirety together, I'll be in the chat section hanging out with you and answering your questions. There might be some cool guests on the chat as well that night. See you soon online!"

You can join the Nereïd listening party here.

Known for her work as female vocalist for breakcore outfit Igorrr, experimental gothic funeral metal band Öxxö Xööx, and experimental trip-hop unit Corpo-Mente; Rïcïnn's solo work lies in the realm of funeral opera - with nearly all composition, instrumentation, and imagery created by the artist herself.

Pre-order Nereïd.