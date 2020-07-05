Richard Thompson, Haze and Mother Black Cap all stream today

Folk rock troubadour Richard Thompson will host an EP launch this evening at 9pm. The former Fairport Convention guitarist released his new Bloody Noses EP through his Bandcamp page on Friday and will host a launch party via his Facebook page at 9pm this evening.

"Hope you all like my new EP," says Thompson. "This was recorded at my home studio, I play all the instruments, Zara Phillips sings some harmony, and it’s hot off the press - all recorded in the last couple of months. Mostly acoustic, some overdubs.

"Don't forget to join me this Sunday, July 5 for a Bloody Noses EP Facebook Livestream launch show at 4pm New York time, 9pm London time."

Neo proggers Haze will host their weekly Sunday afternoon session today at 3pm on their Facebook page. The band have recently released their new album Back To The Bones and celebrate with a release show today, as well as launching their brand new video directly afterwards.

"Sunday at 4.30pm, immediately after our Back To The Bones livestream concert, we'll be premiering our video for the song Lockdown from the new album," the band say.

And finally Norfolk prog rockers Mother Black Cap play the second of two Sunday online sets this evening.

"We'll do a 40-minute set at each (we were going to do one long set but thought you couldn't stand the excitement all in one go!)," the band say. "Let's hope it doesn't rain! Please spread the word and hope to see you on Sunday."

You can watch Mother Black Cap this evening at 7pm here.