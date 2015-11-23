Rhys Marsh reveals surprise solo record

Rhys Marsh has announced a surprise solo album due for release on December 1.

The Black Sun Shining will be issued via Autumnsongs Records and features a 42-minute song-cycle, in seven movements, which Marsh says is “intended to be listened to as one piece of music.”

He adds: “I wasn’t planning to make another album just yet, but I had a bit of time between projects in the studio and I came up with a few ideas.

“So I set up some microphones and spent seven days running back and forth, recording as I was writing. It was a lot of fun, and I quite often began with the rhythms, rather than chords, which is something I haven’t tried before.”

The album will only be available on CD and the first 100 orders come with a signed postcard.

The Autumn Ghost man Marsh released his debut solo album Sentiment last year.