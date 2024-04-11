Rendezvous Point announce third album Dream Chaser

Norwegian progressive metal quintet Rendezvous Point have announced they will release their third album, Dream Chaser, through Long Branch Records on June 21. The band have also released a video for their new single, the anthemic Oslo Syndrome, which you can watch below.

The band feature Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, keyboardist Nicolay Tangen Svennæs (Ihsahn, Bernhoft, Emilie Nicolas), singer Geirmund Hansen, guitarist Petter Hallaråker and bass player Gunn-Hilde Erstad.

"The seduction and excitement of the unknown can sometimes overshadow moral standards and everyday life," says singer Geirmund Hansen of the new single. "Insights from traveling with artists and musicians creates this description of when something exciting gets out of control."

"Artists often strive a whole lifetime searching for something abstract, a feeling of perfection in what you do or create," the band add about the new album. "Since it’s an abstract and subjective thing, the artists‘ search for perfection often results in a lifetime of always wanting more, better, bigger and deeper. This leads to chasing something unclear and untouchable, like a dream. It seems real and reachable, but never is."

Dream Chaser will be available on vinyl, including splattered white-viola vinyl, limited to 500 copies, CD edition in jewel case, as a LBR Shop exclusive CD/LP+T-Shirt bundle and as a standard stream and download. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Dream Chaser.

(Image credit: Long Branch Records)

Rendezvous Point: Dream Chaser

1. Don't Look Up

2. Oslo Syndrome

3. Utopia

4. Fireflies

5. Presence

6. Wildflower

7. The Tormented

8. Still Water