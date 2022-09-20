Renaissance's debut album to be reissued in autumn 2022

Renaissance's self-titled debut is to be remastered, expanded and reissued on CD Digipak via Repertoire on October 28. Originally released in 1969 on Island, the line-up included ex-Yardbirds Keith Relf and Jim McCarty, as well as Relf's sister Jane on lead vocals and percussion. It was the first of only two albums recorded with the original line-up who left over the course of 1970 and 1971.

Renaissance introduced the band's classical-infused progressive rock to wider audiences and includes the single Island, which was released in the following year. This modern reissue is packaged in the original US Elektra album sleeve and includes two bonus tracks – The Sea and the single edit of Island – as well as new sleeve notes from original bassist Louis Cennamo.

The album is part of an ongoing reissues campaign, which also saw an expanded edition of Scheherazade & Other Stories, with current vocalist Annie Haslam, released via Esoteric in November 2021.

Listen to the original version of Kings And Queens below.

Renaissance tracklisting

1 Kings And Queens

2 Innocence

3 Island

4 Wanderer

5 Bullet

Bonus tracks

6 The Sea

7 Island (single version)