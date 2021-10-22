Reformed Retreat From Moscow to release new album

Robin Armstrong's Gravity Dream label have signed a reformed Retreat From Moscow, who will release a brand new album, The World As We Know It, through the label in January 2022.

Originally from rom Cardiff, Retreat From Moscow and gigged extensively from 1979-1981. Fast forward 40 years and the band of core members, Andrew Raymond, Greg Haver, Tony Lewis and John Harris reformed in 2018 to start recording old and new material for a new album.

“It is somewhat ironic that after releasing our first single in 1980, Retreat From Moscow have waited forty years to produce an album only to have the proposed launch postponed by a worldwide pandemic.” says guitarist, John ‘Harpo’ Harris. “Yet from those early, heady days at school listening to bands like Genesis, Tull, King Crimson, Camel and Caravan, even though the journey has been a long one, it has been worth the wait.”

Recording sessions were organised by drummer Greg Haver, these days a producer of bands like Manic Street Preachers and Tom Jones, as well as long-term collaborator Clint Murphy at Modern World Studios in the Cotswolds and the tracks were finally sent to be mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound in Nashville, USA towards the end of the 2019.

"I’m really thrilled to add Retreat From Moscow to my little label”, enthuses Armstrong. "Their story is unique in that it’s taken them the best part of 40 years to produce their first album despite being extremely active as a band in the late 70s/ early 80s. Frankly, I was blown away by their musicianship, quality of songwriting, and production values and it was a very easy decision and a bit of an honour to help them release their album.”

You can view the album artwork, created by Andrew Taylor, below.

Pre-order The World As We Know It.