Reef announce UK headline tour

Reef have announced they’ll headline 13 UK shows next year.

They’ll hit the road with Ronnie Wood’s son Jesse, who took over guitar duties from Kenwyn House earlier this year for the run of shows starting in March 2015.

House left after 20 years with the group to concentrate on his psychedelic rock project Goldray which left Reef members Gary Stringer, Jack Bessant and Dominic Greensmith with “sad vibes.”

They said: “We’ve also been remembering the great memories we share together, as well as all the music we made and tours we’ve done all over the world.”

The band will also support British rock veterans Thunder on their three UK dates, also in March – gigs Reef frontman Stringer is particularly looking forward to.

He said: “They’ve carved out their own path without conforming to anybody else’s ideals. We can’t wait to get on stage with them and have a huge party.”

Reef have also produced two tracks for upcoming film Winter. Barking At Trees and You Got It will launch next month on CD single and 7-inch vinyl.

Mar 04: Brighton Concorde

Mar 05: Reading Sub 89

Mar 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 07: Barnstable Factory

Mar 19: London Scala

Mar 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Mar 21: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 27: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Apr 03: Aberdeen Garage

Apr 04: Inverness Ironworks

Apr 05: Newcastle Riverside

With Thunder

Mar 12: First Direct Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo