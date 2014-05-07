Reef hire Rolling Stone's son

Reef have confirmed Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood's son Jesse as the guitarist who'll replace Kenwyn House for their summer shows.

House last month announced he was leaving the band after 20 years to concentrate on his psychedelic rock project Goldray.

His colleagues Gary Stringer, Jeck Bessant and Dominic Greensmith admitted they’d had to live through “sad vibes” but added: “We’ve also been remembering the great memories we share together, as well as all the music we made and tours we’ve done all over the world.”

Now, following a run of auditions, the band say: “Reef are happy to announce that Jesse Wood will be playing guitar for the band at the upcoming shows this summer. Yeah man!”

Wood, 38, is the son of veteran musician Wood and his late wife Krissy, and is currently engaged to TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton. Father and son have played together in the Ronnie Wood Band, while Jesse has also worked with a number of other outfits.

The band are set to release two new songs later in the year.