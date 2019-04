Red Jasper have opened pre-orders for their latest album 777.

It’s set for release in April, with a date and tracklist still to be finalised. It’ll be the band’s second record since reforming in 2010 after they split following the release of Anagramary in 1997.

The band are also offering their previous records for £5 if ordered alongside 777 from their official website.

They issued The Great And Secret Show in January last year.