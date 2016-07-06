Red Fang tease 4th album

Red Fang have released a teaser clip for their fourth album, set for release on October 14.
The follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches was recorded with producer Ross Robinson in California.
Speaking before work began, drummer John Sherman said: “I’ve never been more excited about making a record in my life. The writing process has been full of energy and good vibes. And the opportunity to work with Ross – I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”
Red Fang launch a European tour with a run of UK shows on September 26.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Jr Vega
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Tivolivredenburg
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Lokerse Feesten
|Lokeren, Belgium
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Northwest Hesh Fest
|Portland, United States
|Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Koko
|London, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bierkeller
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Leeds Stylus
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Manchester Academy 2
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Institute2
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Garage
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Riverside
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Desert Fest
|Athens, Greece
|Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Trabendo
|Paris, France
|Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Strom
|Munich, Germany
|Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Szene Wien
|Vienna, Austria
|Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Huxleys
|Berlin, Germany
|Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Essigfabrik
|Cologne, Germany
|Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|CONNE ISLAND
|Leipzig, Germany
|Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Markethalle
|Hamburg, Germany
|Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Posten
|Odense C, Denmark
|Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|John Dee
|Oslo, Norway
|Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Debaser Medis
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|KB
|Malmö, Sweden
|Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Skater’s Place
|Munster, Germany
|Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Substage
|Karlsruhe, Germany
|Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg (OZ)
|Amsterdam, Netherlands