Red Fang tease 4th album

Red Fang have released a teaser clip for their fourth album, set for release on October 14.

The follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches was recorded with producer Ross Robinson in California.

Speaking before work began, drummer John Sherman said: “I’ve never been more excited about making a record in my life. The writing process has been full of energy and good vibes. And the opportunity to work with Ross – I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”

Red Fang launch a European tour with a run of UK shows on September 26.

Tour Dates

Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Jr Vega Copenhagen, Denmark Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PM Tivolivredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Belgium Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Northwest Hesh Fest Portland, United States Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM Concorde 2 Brighton, United Kingdom Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Koko London, United Kingdom Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Bierkeller Bristol, United Kingdom Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Leeds Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, United Kingdom Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Institute2 Birmingham, United Kingdom Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Riverside Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Desert Fest Athens, Greece Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Trabendo Paris, France Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Strom Munich, Germany Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Szene Wien Vienna, Austria Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Huxleys Berlin, Germany Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Essigfabrik Cologne, Germany Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PM CONNE ISLAND Leipzig, Germany Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Markethalle Hamburg, Germany Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Posten Odense C, Denmark Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PM John Dee Oslo, Norway Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Debaser Medis Stockholm, Sweden Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:00PM KB Malmö, Sweden Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Skater’s Place Munster, Germany Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Substage Karlsruhe, Germany Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Melkweg (OZ) Amsterdam, Netherlands

