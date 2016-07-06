Trending

Red Fang tease 4th album

Classic Rock  

Red Fang have released a teaser for their 4th album, to be released in October during European tour

Red Fang

Red Fang have released a teaser clip for their fourth album, set for release on October 14.

The follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches was recorded with producer Ross Robinson in California.

Speaking before work began, drummer John Sherman said: “I’ve never been more excited about making a record in my life. The writing process has been full of energy and good vibes. And the opportunity to work with Ross – I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”

Red Fang launch a European tour with a run of UK shows on September 26.

Tour Dates

Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PMJr VegaCopenhagen, Denmark
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PMTivolivredenburgUtrecht, Netherlands
Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PMLokerse FeestenLokeren, Belgium
Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PMNorthwest Hesh FestPortland, United States
Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PMConcorde 2Brighton, United Kingdom
Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PMKokoLondon, United Kingdom
Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PMBierkellerBristol, United Kingdom
Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PMLeeds StylusLeeds, United Kingdom
Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PMManchester Academy 2Manchester, United Kingdom
Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PMInstitute2Birmingham, United Kingdom
Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:00PMGarageGlasgow, United Kingdom
Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PMRiversideNewcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PMEngine RoomsSouthampton, United Kingdom
Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PMDesert FestAthens, Greece
Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PMTrabendoParis, France
Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PMStromMunich, Germany
Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PMSzene WienVienna, Austria
Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PMHuxleysBerlin, Germany
Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 7:00PMEssigfabrikCologne, Germany
Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PMCONNE ISLANDLeipzig, Germany
Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PMMarkethalleHamburg, Germany
Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 7:00PMPostenOdense C, Denmark
Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PMJohn DeeOslo, Norway
Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PMDebaser MedisStockholm, Sweden
Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:00PMKBMalmö, Sweden
Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PMSkater’s PlaceMunster, Germany
Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PMSubstageKarlsruhe, Germany
Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PMMelkweg (OZ)Amsterdam, Netherlands

