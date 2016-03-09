The History Of Rock in 15 Minutes

Ithaca Audio, a company based in Brighton, England, who specialise in audio visual remixing, have created a 15-minute video montage that tells the history of rock.

The clip features 348 rock stars, 84 guitarists, 64 songs and 44 drummers, and includes songs from Elvis Presley, The Yardbirds, The Rolling Stones, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, The Kinks, The Doors, Queen, The Beatles, The Who, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, The Eagles, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, The Clash, The Police, Journey, Dire Straits, Duran Duran, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica, Nirvana, Oasis, Blur, The Verve, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Foo Fighters, U2, Linkin Park, The White Stripes, The Strokes, Gorillaz and Kings of Leon.

The tracks are joined together via the medium of mash-up, while the matching video tells the story of rock as if Facebook Timelines had been around since 1968, with artists checking in and posting videos, while others leave comments paying tribute to the videos as they play.