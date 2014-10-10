Red Fang confirmed for Desertfest 2015

Joining Sleep for next year's supreme stoner/sludge metal festival are Portland's riffy beer-chuggers Red Fang.

Desertfest is taking place in London and Berlin from April 24-26 with two of the three headliners now confirmed as Red Fang and Sleep. It’s safe to say we’re pretty excited about this one.

Having previously played London’s Black Heart for a one-off, intimate gig, Red Fang are stoked to be heading back to the capital this spring.

“When we played Desertfest in Berlin a few years ago it was one of the craziest, funnest shows of that tour – completely insane,” say the band. “We’ve been dying to play it again, so it is a complete honour to be asked to headline next time around. We are beyond excited!”

They also recorded an Absolute Music Bunker session for TeamRock.com that was released for free via Red Fang’s Bandcamp.

Desertfest takes place in Camden, London from 24-26th April 2015. Also confirmed to play are Orange Goblin and The Sleeping Karma. Get your tickets here.