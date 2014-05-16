Red Dragon Cartel call off shows

Jake E Lee's new band Red Dragon Cartel have cancelled two scheduled UK shows ahead of their Download festival appearance.

They were due to play in Glasgow on June 10 and Newcastle on June 11 – but the gigs have had to called off. A statement says: “Jake has to fly back to the US on June 9 to attend to urgent business matters, unrelated to the tour.”

He’ll be back in time for the remaining shows. Ticket refunds for the cancelled gigs can be claimed from points of purchase.

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Lee formed Red Dragon Cartel alongside vocalist DJ Smith, bassist Ronnie Mancuso and drummer Jonas Fairley. Their self-titled debut album features a string of big-name guests: Paul Di’Anno (ex Iron Maiden), Rex Brown (Kill Devil Hill, ex Pantera), Todd Kearns and Brent Fitz (Slash), Scott Reeder (ex Kyuss), Maria Brink (In This Moment), Jeremy Spencer (Five Finger Death Punch), Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) and Sass Jordan (SUN).

Rescheduled UK tour

Jun 06: London O2 Academy Islington

Jun 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jun 08: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Jun 13: Buckley Tivoli

Jun 15: Download festival