Record Store Day goes Prog

This Saturday is Record Store Day – and Prog will be camped out at Flashback Records, Essex Road, London, for a progged-up day of vinyl shopping.

Celebrations start at 9am with Matt Stevens performing his virtuosic electric looping to the queue of shoppers until doors open at 10am.

At 1pm Knifeworld/Guapo/Gong man Kavus Torabi will be spinning discs in the shop, followed by DJ sets from Teeth Of The Sea and Prog scribe, Quietus editor and 1973 cover star John Doran.

At 6pm psychedelic experimentalist Alexander Tucker will perform in the shop.

Meanwhile Prog’s favourite rock and roll chefs Bake In Black will be serving up tasty edibles for free to the first 50 customers. There will be Prog goodie-bags, drop-ins and other surprises throughout the day – see you there! Find out more.

Our must-buy highlight from the range of RSD exclusives is below. See the full rundown of specials and find out which stores near you are taking part.

Prog’s recommended buy list

Public Service Broadcasting: Elfsedentocht Parts 1 and 2, 1000 copies, 7-inch white vinyl

**Katatonia: **Kocytean 12-inch vinyl

**Curved Air: **Live Atmosphere, red transparent vinyl LP with 7-inch single, 500 copies

**DBA: **Dreaming Of England, blue transparent vinyl 12-inch EP

Landmarq: Entertaining Angels vinyl, 500 copies

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest: Ancient Waves 12-inch EP

**A Minor Forest: **Flemish Altruism and Inindependence 4LP set

Alexander Tucker: Self-titled debut on vinyl for first time

Teeth Of The Sea: A Field In England Reimagined, limited-edition LP

**Chimp Spanner: **At The Dream’s Edge first time on vinyl

**Uneven Structure: **Februus first time on vinyl

**Skyharbor: **Blinding White Noise first time on vinyl

The Algorithm: Polymorphic Code first time on vinyl