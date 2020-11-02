Read up on rock for less: Amazon tear down the price of the Kindle Oasis ahead of Black Friday

Some Black Friday music deals and Black Friday vinyl deals have started to come in ahead of the big day on November 27 – and now Amazon have also decided to start the party early on their eReaders.

They've slashed the price of their all singing, all dancing Kindle Oasis from £229.99 to £169.99. That’s a particularly eye-catching £60 saving, meaning you’ll be able to catch up on your rock reading in no time. Not only does the Kindle Oasis have an adjustable warm light setting, it also pairs with Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth speakers, so you can easily flick between reading and listening.

And when you add in the fact that Amazon are also offering their Kindle Unlimited service for two months for free up until December 31, this is a great time to drive into all things Kindle.

Thousands of books are just a few clicks away, including Motley Crue's The Dirt, Bruce Dickinson’s autobiography What Does This Button Do?, Stanley Booth’s The True Adventures of the Rolling Stones, Lemmy’s autobiography White Line Fever and much more.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration, checkout our list of the 40 best books about music ever written.

