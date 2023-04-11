Ray Alder shares brand new solo track This Hollow Shell

Fates Warning singer Ray Alder has shared a lyric video for brand new song This Hollow Shell which you can watch below.

It's the first new music to be taken from Alder's upcoming second solo album, II, which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 9. It will be the follow up to Alder's solo debut album, 2019's What The Water Wants.

"When I first heard this song I knew that it was going to be one of my favourites on the new album," says Alder of the new song. "It was dark and moody with tons of changes. It was like a huge blank canvas that I couldn’t wait to begin painting on. In the end it became one of the songs on the album that I am most proud of."

As with the What The Water Wants debut, the new album was written with guitarists Mike Abdow (Fates Warning touring member) and Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) – who both also performed bass guitar on their own songs – and features drummer Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield).

“When we wrote the first solo album I wanted to try some different musical styles," Alder adds. "I didn’t want it to be really heavy, but more musical with catchy choruses. I think we did a pretty good job on that first one.

"But with this new album I wanted the music and lyrics to be darker and heavier. I think Mike did a fantastic job with the music. He listened to what I was saying and thinking musically. Tony knows that I like the big choruses and somewhat traditional sound. And of course Craig did an amazing job on the drums as usual. It's an honor to be able to work with them.



"This album is more of a reflection of what I heard going forward as a solo artist. Longer songs, deeper lyrics and really pushing myself vocally. I hope that whoever listens to it enjoys it as much as I did while working on it..."

II is available as limited first-pressing digipak CD edition with a bonus track (an acoustic version of the opening track This Hollow Shell), as adigital album (also including the bonus track) an on 180gr. vinyl, both on unlimited black vinyl as well as on transparent red vinyl in a limited edition of 300 copies, available exclusively via the IOM Webshop and from CM Distro.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Ray Alder - II

1. This Hollow Shell

2. My Oblivion

3. Hands Of Time

4. Waiting For Some Sun

5. Silence The Enemy

6. Keep Wandering

7. Those Words I Bled

8. Passengers

9. Changes