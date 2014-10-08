Rated X reveal This Is Who I Am

Rated X have dropped a promo for This Is Who I Am – a track lifted from their upcoming self-titled debut.

The band are fronted by former Rainbow and Deep Purple vocalist Joe Lynn Turner and also feature drummer Carmine Appice, bassist Tony Franklin and guitarist Karl Cochran. The album launches in Europe on November 7 and North America on November 11 via Frontier Records.

Turner recently said they wanted to explore each other’s musical styles when they entered the studio – and the album has a definite classic rock feel.

He said: “We wanted to keep it retro with a modern edge. The songs are classic rock, but that’s an understatement. They are what they are and they transformed as we went along recording.”

On October 12, Turner, Appice and other artists will hold a benefit concert in New York for guitarist Cochran, who suffered a stroke earlier this year. The axeman spent the summer receiving therapy to help him walk again.

Rated X tracklist