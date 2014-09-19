Rated X detail self-titled debut

Rated X, the band fronted by former Rainbow and Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turner, will release their debut album in November.

The self-titled offering will launch in Europe on November 7 and North America on November 11 via Frontiers Records.

Joining the frontman on the project are drummer Carmine Appice, bassist Tony Franklin and guitarist Karl Cochran, who is recovering after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

And Turner says he can’t wait for fans to hear the material as everyone on the album brought something different to the table.

He says: “We wanted to keep it retro with a modern edge. The songs are classic rock, but that’s an understatement. They are what they are and they transformed as we went along recording.

“We are very happy to finish the record and finally able to get it out to the public. Everyone in this band is a true individual and stylist. When you put it all together, you have Rated X.”

Turner previously spoke about a possible Rainbow reunion, hinting the process may already have started.

He said: “It’s a very big possibility that something might happen. I heard talk of it, and all I can say is I’m not supposed to talk about it. We may have a reunion, and it would be phenomenal.”

Before the album’s launch, Turner, Appice and other artists will hold a benefit gig for Cochran in New York on October 12. The guitarist has spent the summer receiving therapy to help him walk again.

Rated X tracklist